Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital opened at $7.19 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 39.47 and a quick ratio of 39.47. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $344.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 75.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Oxford Square Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXSQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

