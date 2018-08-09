Bank of Hawaii Trims Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,633,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,208,994,000 after buying an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,965,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,616,302,000 after buying an additional 103,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,463,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,327,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,895,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after buying an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.16, for a total transaction of $380,231.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total value of $9,201,577.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 104,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,085,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,171 shares of company stock worth $12,850,448 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. ValuEngine upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.60.

Sherwin-Williams opened at $443.66 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $326.68 and a 12 month high of $450.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

