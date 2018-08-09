Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,809,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,565 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,297,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,064,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,747,000 after acquiring an additional 294,774 shares in the last quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the first quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,826,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,719,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,412,000 after acquiring an additional 45,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $473,169 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

