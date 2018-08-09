Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,907,000 after buying an additional 47,517 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 34,096.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 444,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,656,000 after buying an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 4,050.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 276,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Gabelli downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stephens set a $282.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.36.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,247 shares of company stock worth $8,577,130 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W W Grainger opened at $352.54 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $353.82.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

