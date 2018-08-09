Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 650,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 24.8% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 179.5% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vining Sparks assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

Bank of America opened at $31.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $322.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. Bank of America’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.