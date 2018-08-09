Baidu Inc (BIDU) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,568,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $573,216,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Baidu by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,989,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Baidu by 23.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,310,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,427,000 after buying an additional 245,039 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,080,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $262,548,000 after buying an additional 169,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 943,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $210,546,000 after buying an additional 74,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu opened at $222.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $207.74 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp set a $297.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.32.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.