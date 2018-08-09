Babcock International Group (BAB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 950 at Jefferies Financial Group

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.31) to GBX 950 ($12.30) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.20) to GBX 740 ($9.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.94) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 911.54 ($11.80).

BAB stock opened at GBX 723.45 ($9.37) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 604 ($7.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.33).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.65 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $6.85.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Mike Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £110,400 ($142,912.62). Also, insider Lucy Dimes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,048.54).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

