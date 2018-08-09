Baader Bank Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWC)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €92.00 ($106.98) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA opened at €78.00 ($90.70) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €70.69 ($82.20) and a 12-month high of €92.60 ($107.67).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three business units: Photofinishing, Commercial Online Printing, and Retail. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

