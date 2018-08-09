B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.
Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.88 million, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other news, Director Janet M. Clarke sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $30,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,346.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Clancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $1,735,425. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 334,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 294,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 660.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 153,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
