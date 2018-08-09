B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.88 million, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet M. Clarke sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $30,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,346.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Clancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $1,735,425. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 334,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 294,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 660.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 153,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

