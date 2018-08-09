B. Riley Comments on Jeld-Wen Holding Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s FY2018 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

JELD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,918,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,859,000 after buying an additional 475,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

