Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics opened at $2.55 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $65.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 31,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $96,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

