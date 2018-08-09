Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $66.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise traded down $0.13, reaching $59.65, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 20,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 222.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 300,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $15,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,722,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,200 shares of company stock worth $16,123,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.