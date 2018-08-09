AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN) Receives $41.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

AXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock traded up $0.65, hitting $39.40, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 490,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,706. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 0.01.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AxoGen, Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen, Inc Common Stock news, SVP Shawn F. Mccarrey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $434,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,987.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in the second quarter worth $31,927,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in the second quarter worth $2,060,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in the second quarter worth $243,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 16.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

