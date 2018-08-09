Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Axis Capital worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 236,570.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 236,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 236,570 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

In other news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $148,725.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,103 shares in the company, valued at $806,409.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axis Capital stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.