Axel Capital Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Stock

Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 1.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 322,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 195,186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 515,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. Stephens set a $60.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Live Nation Entertainment opened at $49.49 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $197,987.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,323.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

