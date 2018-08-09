Avon Products (AVP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avon Products from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avon Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Shares of Avon Products stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $790.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Avon Products will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Zijderveld purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $482,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,031,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,876. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

