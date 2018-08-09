Aviva PLC Sells 1,183 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of KLA-Tencor worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 37.0% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,407,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

In other news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $182,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 14,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $1,683,387.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,979 shares of company stock worth $1,890,498 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA-Tencor opened at $118.17 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

