Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Stake Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $1,464,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,195.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison opened at $112.29 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

