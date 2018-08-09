Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,940,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,833,000 after acquiring an additional 749,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72,596 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,717,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,050,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 799,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 628,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after acquiring an additional 264,427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF opened at $131.83 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.2527 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

