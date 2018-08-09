Autus Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in BB&T Co. (BBT) Stock

Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in BB&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 185,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 146,844 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 52.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 6,829,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,424,000 after purchasing an additional 79,193 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BB&T opened at $52.01 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BB&T from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $306,854.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock worth $593,282. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

