Autoweb (AUTO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoweb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Autoweb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Autoweb from $4.90 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Autoweb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of Autoweb stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,547. The company has a market cap of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.30. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 61.64%. analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investment & Development Finan bought 42,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $152,688.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Robert Rowe bought 60,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 157,545 shares of company stock worth $552,415. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

