Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 46,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

In related news, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $102.81 and a 1 year high of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

