Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holdings Lowered by South State Corp

South State Corp cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,746.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $137.82 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $102.81 and a one year high of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $362,501.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.07.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

