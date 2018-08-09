Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Autoliv makes up about 1.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv opened at $98.20 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.34. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $168.00 price objective on Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autoliv to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autoliv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.36.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

