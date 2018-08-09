Autoliv (ALV) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $104.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Autoliv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $168.00 price objective on Autoliv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Shares of Autoliv opened at $98.68 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 3.09%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 394.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

