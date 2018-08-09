Autohome Inc (ATHM) Stake Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Autohome worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 20,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.16.

Shares of Autohome opened at $87.12 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 2.07. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.