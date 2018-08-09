Aurubis (NDA) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.00 ($88.37).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA opened at €64.50 ($75.00) on Thursday. Aurubis has a one year low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a one year high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.