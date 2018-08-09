Auroracoin (AUR) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $5,246.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00003183 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, ISX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00289511 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003646 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00064732 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 11,266,323 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

