AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AtriCure traded up $0.43, hitting $30.90, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 3,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.28. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

