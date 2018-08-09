Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,493 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $76,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,316,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,933,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,138,000 after acquiring an additional 365,412 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,706,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 319,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 101.5% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 872,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,486,000 after acquiring an additional 439,485 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy opened at $91.87 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.19. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.