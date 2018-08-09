Atmos Energy (ATO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Atmos Energy updated its FY18 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

ATO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.24. 575,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,303. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

