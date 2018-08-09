Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,121 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Atlassian by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 162,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Atlassian opened at $76.17 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $79.82. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 2.44.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

