Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) VP Peter J. Lariviere Sells 62,032 Shares

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 62,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,622,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,389.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. Atkore International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $498.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.77 million. equities analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,739,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,601 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

