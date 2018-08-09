Atkore International Group (ATKR) Issues Earnings Results

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.77 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Atkore International Group updated its FY18 guidance to $2.65-2.70 EPS.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore International Group has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In related news, VP Michael J. Schulte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,404.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Schulte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,471,405 shares of company stock worth $149,869,821 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.