AstraZeneca plc Announces Dividend of GBX 68.40 (AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AstraZeneca opened at GBX 5,958 ($77.13) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($71.46).

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,750 ($48.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($77.67) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($76.38) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,572.82 ($72.14).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

