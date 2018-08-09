AstraZeneca plc Announces Dividend of GBX 68.40 (AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AstraZeneca opened at GBX 5,958 ($77.13) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($71.46).

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,750 ($48.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($77.67) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($76.38) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,572.82 ($72.14).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Dividend History for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

