Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Astec Industries opened at $46.41 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

