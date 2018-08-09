Assetmark Inc. Sells 8,081 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,512,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,424,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,281,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,894,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF opened at $110.31 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.18 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1652 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

