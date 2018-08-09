Assetmark Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,203,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,986,000 after acquiring an additional 288,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,368,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,676,000 after acquiring an additional 168,791 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,712,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,729,000 after acquiring an additional 454,282 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,935,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,674,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $262,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $356,018.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,750.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,244. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services opened at $75.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 19.07%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

