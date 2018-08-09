Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $7,344,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 191.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,537.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,703,000.

Shares of Kohl’s opened at $74.42 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. MKM Partners set a $67.00 price objective on Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

In other Kohl’s news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,645,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

