Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post $125.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.72 million and the highest is $128.00 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $123.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $498.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $501.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $526.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $534.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 39.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 157,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 290.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology traded up $0.17, hitting $102.71, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,567. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

