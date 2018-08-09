ASGN Inc (ASGN) Director Jonathan S. Holman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 2,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $185,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,776.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASGN traded up $0.03, hitting $91.90, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 4,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $878.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.03 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

