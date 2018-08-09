Artesian Resources Co. Class A (ARTNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Artesian Resources Co. Class A (NASDAQ:ARTNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2387 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Artesian Resources Co. Class A has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Artesian Resources Co. Class A has a payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $340.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.04. Artesian Resources Co. Class A has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Artesian Resources Co. Class A (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.24 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources Co. Class A had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.54%.

ARTNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artesian Resources Co. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub lowered Artesian Resources Co. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Artesian Resources Co. Class A Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

