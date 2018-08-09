Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) PT Set at $18.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been assigned a $18.00 target price by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “: We reiterate our Overweight rating and are raising our 12-month PT to $18/share from $13/share following 3Q18 financial and corporate updates from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. The company hosted a call and highlighted upcoming data presentations at AASLD (pending abstract acceptances) for two lead indications (ARO-HBV and ARO-AAT) and provided updates to additional TRiM candidates that are approaching or have already entered the clinic.””

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $13.76 to $11.68 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals opened at $16.12 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $17.50.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 199.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,718.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.