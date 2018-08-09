Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. FLIR Systems makes up 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,131,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,614,000 after acquiring an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,380,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,459,000 after acquiring an additional 293,285 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,161,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,388,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $743,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $2,332,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,078 shares of company stock worth $4,220,710. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems opened at $59.50 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

