ArQule (ARQL) Given a $7.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ArQule from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Get ArQule alerts:

Shares of ArQule traded up $0.09, hitting $5.46, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 27,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.85. ArQule has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 8,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $25,000.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,359.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $5,179,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,057 shares of company stock worth $104,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ArQule in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.