ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Director Sells $35,355.00 in Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director Robert C. Hain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $35,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,728.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 360,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,839. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $987.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.64.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,744 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 696,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARR. ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

