Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $472,000 Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $800,016,000 after purchasing an additional 473,250 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,105,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,028,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MED lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.03.

3M opened at $207.14 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $190.57 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

