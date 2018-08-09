Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Armada Hoffler Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.3506537527752 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 2,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,375. The firm has a market cap of $762.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 9.85%. analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

