Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) will report $207.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ares Management LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.00 million. Ares Management LP Unit reported sales of $183.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management LP Unit will report full-year sales of $818.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $830.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $917.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $870.00 million to $966.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management LP Unit.

Get Ares Management LP Unit alerts:

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$21.50” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ares Management LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ares Management LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on Ares Management LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 132,035 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,651 shares during the period. 39.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 194,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,353. Ares Management LP Unit has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Ares Management LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management LP Unit (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.