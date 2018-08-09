Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of ARNA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,794. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 377.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

